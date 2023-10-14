SportScene 13 for Friday, October 13 (Part 1)

By Philip Choroser
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The prep football regular season comes to a close.

In the Cloverbelt Conference, Mondovi hosts Fall Creek and Durand-Arkansaw took on Stanley-Boyd.

In the Big Rivers Conference, Menomonie squared off with Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson topped New Richmond, Eau Claire North traveled west to River Falls, and Chippewa Falls defeated Superior.

