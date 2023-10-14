Survivor hosts cancer fundraiser

One-year breast cancer survivor hosted an event to raise money for American Cancer Society
One-year breast cancer survivor hosted an event to raise money for American Cancer Society
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman in Eau Claire is hosting a concert, trivia, and more to raise money for those with an incurable disease.

Rock’n for a Cure is a new fundraiser focused on helping individuals sick with cancer.

The event includes a silent auction, gift baskets, educational items, and a variety of activities, all used to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Event organizer, Mona Rondeau, is a one-year breast cancer survivor and said she thinks people should raise more awareness for those diagnosed with cancer.

“Learning that when you start sharing your story, other people have experienced the same thing, but they haven’t talked about it because it’s one of those things people don’t talk about a lot and it’s, I get it, my people, you know, But we need to start getting that conversation out there, getting that awareness, getting some vaccines and cures going.”

Rondeau said their fundraising goal is $10-15,000

