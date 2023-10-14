UW-Stout homecoming parade is back!

A float full of athletes at the parade throws candy for the fans.
A float full of athletes at the parade throws candy for the fans.(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - After being gone for a few years, UW-Stout brought back one of its traditions.

The homecoming parade kicked off the festivities for the day after not holding it since 2019.

The parade was canceled because of the COVID pandemic and after 4 years it is back in full swing.

University clubs, local businesses, and non-profits all had floats in the parade, showing their support for the Blue Devils.

One UW-Stout sophomore says he came to see all that the campus has to offer.

“I think it’s exciting that it’s the first year they’ve done it in a while, you know, and we can see all the different. All what’s happening on campus. Just have fun with friends, you know? And stout is pretty great. So I always love to support it”, says Kenton Newman.

The parade got fans fired up for the homecoming football game where the Blue Devils took on UW-Stevens Point.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Hall
Chippewa Valley High School placed on hold due to incident
Courtesy of Rusk County Jail
Gun incident puts Ladysmith school on lockdown
Nationwide bench warrant issued for Helmbrecht
Shanta Hill (left) Matthew Stanton (right)
2 people facing charges of chronic neglect of a child in Eau Claire County
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

Latest News

WIAA Football playoff match-ups released
SportScene 13 Friday PART 3
SportScene 13 Friday PART 3
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
Lights, camera, and American Sign Language---Janesville Performing Arts Center is set to host...
Janesville play uses American Sign Language to host first deaf-led production