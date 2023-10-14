UW-Stout homecoming parade is back!

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - After being gone for a few years, UW-Stout brought back one of its traditions.

The homecoming parade kicked off the festivities for the day after not holding it since 2019.

The parade was canceled because of the COVID pandemic and after 4 years it is back in full swing.

University clubs, local businesses, and non-profits all had floats in the parade, showing their support for the Blue Devils.

One UW-Stout sophomore says he came to see all that the campus has to offer.

“I think it’s exciting that it’s the first year they’ve done it in a while, you know, and we can see all the different. All what’s happening on campus. Just have fun with friends, you know? And stout is pretty great. So I always love to support it”, says Kenton Newman.

The parade got fans fired up for the homecoming football game where the Blue Devils took on UW-Stevens Point.

