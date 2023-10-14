WIAA Football playoff match-ups released

(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The WIAA released the match-ups for the 2023 football playoffs on Saturday morning.

Division 1-7 of the 11-player football playoffs can be accessed by the link below:

https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2023_Football_Boys_Div1_Sec1_2.html

The 8-player playoff schedule can be viewed by clicking the following link:

https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/ScoreLists/HTML/2023%20Football%208-Player.html

