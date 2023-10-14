Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary

A Wisconsin couple is celebrating 78 years of marriage on Saturday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARGYLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin couple is celebrating 78 years of marriage on Saturday.

Bernie and Juanita Rear were high school sweethearts and have five children- Bruce, Steve, Kathy, Holly and Gary.

The happy couple celebrated the monumental milestone Saturday in Argyle with family and friends. When they get together with their children, their children’s spouses, grandchildren, great-grand children and great-great-grandchildren, there are over 60 people!

Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary(Holly Adams)

They are farmers at heart and live on farmland in between two of their children’s farms, one of which is the family home farm.

The couple has a sign that was started for them on their 40th wedding anniversary and has been getting updated with more happy milestones.

Congratulations, Bernie and Juanita!

Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary(Holly Adams)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
WIAA Football playoff match-ups released
Brian Hall
Chippewa Valley High School placed on hold due to incident
Police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received...
Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert
Patrick Hemingway was charged with computer crimes first-degree and making a false statement....
Former officer suspected of 30 or more burglaries, authorities say

Latest News

SportScene 13 @ Ten (10/14/23)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (10/14/23)
13 First Alert Weather (10/14/23)
13 First Alert Weather (10/14/23)
Certified Divers Carve Pumpkins Underwater (10/14/23)
Certified Divers Carve Pumpkins Underwater (10/14/23)
Local Woman Celebrates Turning 100 (10/14/23)
Local Woman Celebrates Turning 100 (10/14/23)
UW-Stout Homecoming Parade Is Back (10/14/23)
UW-Stout Homecoming Parade Is Back (101/14/23)