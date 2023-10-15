4H group gathers apples for Community Table

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Picking apples is a classic fall outing, but one group of kids is doing it to help community members in need.

The idea came about last year when 4H joined with Picking Promises, a non-profit, to help those who are sick, handicapped, or quarantined and unable to enjoy the fall season to it’s fullest extent.

Club President, Ben Skutley, said the best part is seeing the happy faces when dropping off the apples.

“We kind of work our way down and fill up the bushels and then eventually a couple of us will go to the community table or whatever community service project we choose and drop them off,” Skutley said.

This year, the group went to Leffel Roots Apple Orchard, and 4H officials said that all the apples get paid for by the 4-H members and friends participating.

