Club hosts 21st annual Train Show

The West Wisconsin Railroad Club hosted their annual train show at the YMCA Sports Center
The West Wisconsin Railroad Club hosted their annual train show at the YMCA Sports Center(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local club is hosting an event to get community member on the right track.

Train or shine, the West Wisconsin Railroad Club hosted their annual train show to demonstrate that model trains are more than just a hobby, or for train fanatics alone.

Organizers said that the best part about having a model train is that there is no training needed.

Club Membership Secretary, Mike Zaborowski, said the event is a fun and educational way to learn about a train’s mechanics.

“Model railroading is a great hobby. It’s for all ages, it’s for all skill levels, it’s for all budgets, it’s for all rooms within the house or whatever you happen to have,” Zaborowski said.

Zaborowski said they hope to raise around $1,000 through the event to put back into their organization’s community outreach program.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIAA Football playoff match-ups released
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
Brian Hall
Chippewa Valley High School placed on hold due to incident
Police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received...
Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert
Patrick Hemingway was charged with computer crimes first-degree and making a false statement....
Former officer suspected of 30 or more burglaries, authorities say

Latest News

Her wedding ring that was found.
Neighbor helps find a woman’s lost ring
A group of 4H members and friends gathered apples for those who are unable to
4H group gathers apples for Community Table
The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train set to visit Wisconsin
Dan Gruetzmacher playing on his concertina during his 90th birthday celebration in Wausau.
Weston man, concertina player celebrates 90th birthday party with family, friends, and music