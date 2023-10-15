Club hosts 21st annual Train Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local club is hosting an event to get community member on the right track.

Train or shine, the West Wisconsin Railroad Club hosted their annual train show to demonstrate that model trains are more than just a hobby, or for train fanatics alone.

Organizers said that the best part about having a model train is that there is no training needed.

Club Membership Secretary, Mike Zaborowski, said the event is a fun and educational way to learn about a train’s mechanics.

“Model railroading is a great hobby. It’s for all ages, it’s for all skill levels, it’s for all budgets, it’s for all rooms within the house or whatever you happen to have,” Zaborowski said.

Zaborowski said they hope to raise around $1,000 through the event to put back into their organization’s community outreach program.

