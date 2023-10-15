SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 14th

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC football enter Week 3.

UW-Stout hosted UW-Stevens Point for homecoming, UW-Eau Claire took on UW-Oshkosh, UW-La Crosse squared off with UW-Platteville, and UW-River Falls battles UW-Whitewater.

The Blugolds hosted Oshkosh in women’s soccer and men’s and women’s swimming and diving.

Area cross country runners competed at the Big Rivers and Cloverbelt Conference Championships.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Hall
Chippewa Valley High School placed on hold due to incident
Courtesy of Rusk County Jail
Gun incident puts Ladysmith school on lockdown
Shanta Hill (left) Matthew Stanton (right)
2 people facing charges of chronic neglect of a child in Eau Claire County
Nationwide bench warrant issued for Helmbrecht
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

Latest News

SportScene 13 @ Ten (10/14/23)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (10/14/23)
WIAA Football playoff match-ups released
Boyceville capped an undefeated season with a Dunn-St. Croix Conference title
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 13th (Part 2)
Mondovi split the Cloverbelt Conference title with Regis with their 36-14 win over Fall Creek
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 13 (Part 1)