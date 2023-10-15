Weston man, concertina player celebrates 90th birthday party with family, friends, and music

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For a now-90-year-old Dan Gruetzmacher, music is everything.

“It’s all I enjoyed was music,” Gruetzmacher said. “And I never let anything interfere with it.”

His specialty is the concertina. He played since he was just seven-years-old.

“I had a lot of mishaps and getting through that because of the concertina,” Gruetzmacher said. “When I feel down, I pick up the concertina and it just livens me all up again.”

Gruetzmacher became a Concertina Hall of Famer in 1979 and began teaching his craft to aspiring players. His students included Andrew Grawien who learned from Greutzmaker at just six years old.

“My parents would take me to the polka dances and they always said that I just always focused on Dan when he was playing,” Grawien said. “I was always mesmerized by the concertina.”

Though many years passed, Grawein said he still felt the impact of Gruetzmacher’s teachings.

“He always gives me compliments, always made sure to lift me up,” Grawien said. “Dan always said keep sticking with it, make sure you keep going.”

Gruetzmacher said his birthday celebration wouldn’t have been possible without his number one fan, his wife.

“My wife has been with me 64 years and she stands right alongside of me and works with me,” Greutzmaker said. “I have to give her the most credit for putting this on.”

