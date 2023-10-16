Ambulance response times in rural communities

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - When experiencing a medical emergency, one thing many people count on is a quick response by medical professionals. In some rural communities, those responses may take a while. Black River Falls has the only ambulance service in Jackson County.

“The last couple of years, we’ve averaged about 2,200 EMS calls and about 320 fire calls,” Jody Stoker, the Black River Falls Fire and Rescue Fire Chief said. “So, that’s quite a bit for a volunteer or combination organization.”

When responding to those calls, EMS staff said getting there quickly is critical.

“Early CPR is one of the things that is very important for survival in a cardiac arrest event,” Melissa Gaier, an advanced EMT said. “Anything really serious like that, like cardiac-relate or stroke, time is of the essence.”

The Black River Falls Fire and Rescue has a coverage area of more than 1,000 miles and with that large coverage comes longer response times.

“If we have to go towards City Point, which fortunately that’s a lower population area, there’s still people that reside out there,” Stoker said. “It takes us anywhere from 25-35 minutes to get there, depending on where the location is.”

Distance traveled is not the only thing that contributes to those longer response times, staffing has an effect as well.

“Even in the city, sometimes just due to staffing levels when there’s multiple ambulances out,” Stoker said. “Once we get out to some of those outlying areas, you know, it’s a lot of travel time to get there, treat the patient in the near term and where they’re going to be transported to.”

Stoker said first responders are also in other areas of the county, helping with medical emergencies when needed.

“They get paged out at the same time,” Stoker said. “They can get there and they can start providing care before we arrive in the ambulance.”

Stoker said Black River Falls EMS currently has around half of their full-time positions filled, but is able to fill the rest of those hours with part-time staff.

Despite possible wait times for first responders, EMS staff said they will continue to do what they can to get there as soon as possible.

