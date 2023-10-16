EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I’m nominating my cousin, Ashley Isaacson, for the Sunshine Award. Ashley is a vet tech at Eau Claire Animal Hospital and is always there for all our family when it comes to pet questions, but most recently she was there with us when we had to put our beloved dog, Glory, to sleep. She made paw and nose prints and cut clippings of her hair for us, but mainly she was just there during that very hard time. Thank you, Ashley, for the love and support.

Felicia Erickson

