Barron County Sheriff’s Department alerting the public of a scam

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is alerting the public of a scam.

According to information in a Facebook post from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, their dispatch center has received calls from residents stating that someone is calling them saying they are a representative of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. The scammers are telling residents they need to give a court ordered DNA test and must pay $1,000 with a gift card or a warrant will be issued.

These scammers are aggressive, convincing, and also appear to know specific information about them, the post says.

The Sheriff’s Department says in their Facebook post do not meet with anyone and do not pay money to anyone. This is not the Sheriff’s Department contacting you, and it is a scam. If you have a warrant, the Sheriff’s Office says they will find you and they do not call ahead.

