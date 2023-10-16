Chippewa Falls man arrested for child sex crime

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man is arrested after investigators say he sent inappropriate sexual messages to a person he believed to be a 15 year-old girl.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department says on September 29, they were informed about the messages and learned that Brian Anderson, 39, was sending the messages. Through the investigation, they learned he had knowingly communicated on-line with the person for the purpose of meeting her for sex and had taken actions to do that.

Officers took Anderson into custody for Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime and brought him to jail. Officers later conducted a search warrant at 322 W. Central St in Chippewa Falls and seized several items of evidence to be analyzed.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges for Anderson may be developed. Along with the Chippewa Falls Police Department, the Chippewa County Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating.

