Clearer skies tonight, mostly sunny and milder tomorrow

A very persistent layer of clouds is extending from the north into parts of western Wisconsin. More and more areas have started to clear out, with plenty of sunshine and increasing temperatures, but many towns along US-53 have not been so lucky. Tonight though, skies should start to clear out everywhere. Winds will also be a bit calmer, allowing temperatures to drop. Some patchy fog is also possible with lows into the upper-30s, with some cooler pockets also possible.

High pressure will move out, with some weak storm systems waiting out west. They won't move in until Tuesday night, with some warmer temperatures behind it as well. (WEAU)

Tomorrow is shaping up to be a beautiful day! With a small ridge extending into our area, skies will remain clear, bar a few higher clouds passing over, and temperatures will increase to be above average! We haven’t seen that in a while... Most of us will make it into the 60s, but our eastern areas, farther away from the ridge, will be stuck in the upper-50s. Cloud cover will start to increase Tuesday night out ahead of a storm system coming in from the west. We could already see a few showers overnight, before we have a better chance of showers during the day Wednesday. Temperatures will remain mild in the low-60s, with breezy south winds. A few peeks of sunshine will be possible during the afternoon, before a new round of clouds moves in for the evening and overnight hours Wednesday. Thursday will feature some more lingering showers, and cooler temperatures with winds shifting to the north. Highs will drop back into the 50s for the rest of the week and next weekend. We become mostly sunny with a persistent, cool, northerly flow. A few spotty showers are possible again on Friday.

