Dry and milder into the midweek before shower chances return

A much nicer end to the weekend as sunshine turned out to be a bit more widespread than expected and the result was a milder afternoon with temperatures topping out around 60. Going into tonight those clouds are expected to return as they back in from the northeast. A mostly cloudy sky later tonight will limit how much we cool off, and lows look to halt around 40. Low level moisture should keep the clouds around for a while Monday morning while sunshine makes a gradual comeback. How soon this happens will determine afternoon high temperatures, which currently look to reach the mid 50s.

A few dry days kick off the new work week (weau)

As the high slides to our east, milder southwest flow will develop as the next front begins to work through the Plains. This shift in winds will lead to a few milder days and Tuesday looks to be really nice as the warm up comes with a mostly sunny sky. Afternoon highs will reach into the low 60s. By Wednesday a front will be sliding through Minnesota with low pressure along the Canadian border. The front is forecast to make it here during the day, coming with a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers will be possible, but not much rain looks to come with the front initially. Despite these changing conditions we should be able to top 60 degrees again before we get on the back side of this system. As the low slowly moves across Lake Superior on Thursday, we look to remain within the broad circulation and this will keep clouds around and the chance of a few more showers. Somewhat cooler air will also start to arrive, with highs limited to the mid 50s. By Friday, a narrow ridge of high pressure is forecast to bring some drier air with a mix of sun and clouds, but another weak front may follow quickly on its heels to return minor shower chances into the weekend. Overall, temperatures look to remain within five degrees of average during the next week so nothing out of the ordinary on the horizon.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.