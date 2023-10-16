Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office to hold fundraiser for ‘Kids ‘N Cops program’

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold a fundraiser at Altoona Family Restaurant for its “Kids ‘N Cops program.”

A Facebook post via the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page states, “Reminder that tomorrow, 10/17/23 is the fundraiser for the Eau Claire County Sheriffs Office Kids ‘N Cops program at Altoona Family Restaurant. Stop on out to have breakfast, lunch, dinner… or all three meals! Meet and get served your favorite menu item or beverage by local Eau Claire County law Enforcement officials!”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.