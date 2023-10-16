Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office to hold fundraiser for ‘Kids ‘N Cops program’

Eau Claire County Sheriff
Eau Claire County Sheriff(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold a fundraiser at Altoona Family Restaurant for its “Kids ‘N Cops program.”

A Facebook post via the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page states, “Reminder that tomorrow, 10/17/23 is the fundraiser for the Eau Claire County Sheriffs Office Kids ‘N Cops program at Altoona Family Restaurant. Stop on out to have breakfast, lunch, dinner… or all three meals! Meet and get served your favorite menu item or beverage by local Eau Claire County law Enforcement officials!”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train set to visit Wisconsin
WIAA Football playoff match-ups released
Her wedding ring that was found.
Neighbor helps find a woman’s lost ring
Three people are dead after a shooting in Denver, Colorado early Saturday morning. Three other...
3 dead after a shooting at a party at a Denver industrial storefront
Brian Hall
Chippewa Valley High School placed on hold due to incident

Latest News

Brian Anderson
Chippewa Falls man arrested for child sex crime
13 First Alert Forecast (10/16/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (10/16/23)
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith (10/16/23)
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith (10/16/23)
4H Group Gathers Apples For the Community Table
4H Group Gathers Apples For the Community Table