Eau Claire named 7th largest city in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The city of Eau Claire is now the 7th largest city in Wisconsin.

City Council member, Jeremy Gragert, says this was determined by the Department of Administration.

“The state of Wisconsin does population estimates every year. And so based on January 1 of each year and so on October 10th of each year, they come out with their new estimates for the year. And the city of Eau Claire grew significantly more than that, more quickly than a lot of the other cities over the last couple of years. We went from 9th to 7th in like just the last 6 or 7 years”, says Gragert.

Compared to the 2020 Census, Eau Claire gained almost 2000 people, which is a 2.71% increase making it second to Madison in numerical gain and percentage increase in cities over 40,000 people in Wisconsin. Gragert says Eau Claire’s location is likely a factor.

“I think some of that has to do with proximity to the Twin Cities where that’s a really big growth area. But some of it has to do with just some of the investments that the city has made over the last 15 or 20 years where we’ve decided to focus a lot on quality of life issues like building bike trails and and trying to reorient ourselves toward the river.”

Benny Anderson, the Executive Director for Visit Eau Claire says the population growth will benefit the city.

“You have such a growing workforce need, and in everything that we’re doing, you know, from hospitality to industry, it’s just, you know, education. Every field is growing and getting more people in to fill those jobs, I think will always benefit us. But also it’s allowing us to grow and do things that we’ve always hoped to do”, says Anderson.

But Gragert says population growth can also bring problems.

“Having growth is really good for for bringing in new jobs and new services and new businesses and stuff like that. But it also, you know, creates more traffic or it creates more stress on rural communities. So I think that’s an important thing for the city to be aware of and making sure that we’re we’re making the best city we can regardless of what happens with population”, says Gragert.

Despite what the population signs say, the recent estimate has put Eau Claire’s population to 71,304.

