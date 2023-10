CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls YMCA is hosting its annual Halloween at the Y event on Friday, October 20.

The event is free and is held outdoors. It includes inflatables, community booths, haunted house, games, raffles, giveaways and more.

Come in costume for the activities.

It will run from 3:30-6:00 p.m.

