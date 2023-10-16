EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jenny Joos, Jennifer Rutz, and Gretchen Springer for the Sunshine Award. Jenny, Jennifer, and Gretchen all heard about a tough time my family was going through with a sick kiddo and this led to many nights away from home. Without hesitation, Jenny, Jennifer, and Gretchen provided support and delicious home cooked meals for us. This took away so much stress so we could focus on our kids. All the kindness shown to us only makes me want to be a better person and do the same for someone else. Thank you, girls.

Kassondra Maxwell

