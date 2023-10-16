A look at hog farming in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - October is National Pork Month, and driving through rural areas you may notice a lot of barns, but not many pigs. That’s because the cold weather outside is not suitable for young pigs.

Steve Okonek, a hog farmer in Jackson County explains how farmers are able to raise pigs year round.

“It’s a busy time for us when we’re getting new pigs in because we have to get the barns ready, do repairs, (and) get the barns warmed up,” Okonek says. “It’s a good environment for the pigs. It’s a lot of work similar to like planting season for a crop farmer.”

Today, Okonek received 1,050 three-week-old pigs from a small producer in northern Illinois. In five to six months, they will be moved once more to then be processed.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.