A look at hog farming in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is home to 345,000 hogs according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural...
Wisconsin is home to 345,000 hogs according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service - Hogs and Pigs report.
By Michelle Stangler
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - October is National Pork Month, and driving through rural areas you may notice a lot of barns, but not many pigs. That’s because the cold weather outside is not suitable for young pigs.

Steve Okonek, a hog farmer in Jackson County explains how farmers are able to raise pigs year round.

“It’s a busy time for us when we’re getting new pigs in because we have to get the barns ready, do repairs, (and) get the barns warmed up,” Okonek says. “It’s a good environment for the pigs. It’s a lot of work similar to like planting season for a crop farmer.”

Today, Okonek received 1,050 three-week-old pigs from a small producer in northern Illinois. In five to six months, they will be moved once more to then be processed.

