Man accused of kidnapping 11-year-old girl he met playing Roblox, other online video games

Police determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online...
Police determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online video games, including Roblox.(Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAR, Del. (Gray News) – A man in Delaware was arrested and charged in connection with kidnapping an 11-year-old child he met playing an online video game, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

A news release issued by prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes states members of the Wayne Police Department investigated reports of a missing 11-year-old child on Sept. 10, 2023.

Officers found her in Bear, Delaware.

Based on their investigation, authorities determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online video games, including Roblox.

They say he took her from Wayne, New Jersey to Bear, Delaware – about 140 miles away from her home - without her parents knowing.

He was arrested in Bear, Delaware, and extradited to New Jersey where he’s awaiting trial.

Authorities could not provide any further information regarding the 11-year-old.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train set to visit Wisconsin
Her wedding ring that was found.
Neighbor helps find a woman’s lost ring
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Officer involved shooting leaves man dead, police dog still in serious but stable condition as of Sunday
WIAA Football playoff match-ups released
Three people are dead after a shooting in Denver, Colorado early Saturday morning. Three other...
3 dead after a shooting at a party at a Denver industrial storefront

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Police cordon off an area where a shooting took place in the center of Brussels, Monday, Oct....
Gunman kills 2 Swedes in Brussels, prompting terror alert and halt of Belgium-Sweden soccer match
Governor Tony Evers visits Menomonie school
Gov. Evers Directs $170 Million in Emergency Funding to Stabilize Child Care Statewide, Prevent Industry’s Imminent Collapse
13 First Alert Weather @ Four (10/16/23)
13 First Alert Weather @ Four (10/16/23)
A Pepper X pepper is shown on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Fort Mill, S.C. The pepper variety is...
Pepper X marks the spot as expert scorches his own Guinness Book heat record