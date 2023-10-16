Report: UW QB Tanner Mordecai broke his hand against Iowa

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tanner Mordecai takes shotgun snap
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Madison, Wis.(Andy Manis | AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – More bad news for Wisconsin. The Badgers have lost another one of their stars for the foreseeable future.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday morning that a source told him quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand in the Badgers’ loss against Iowa. According to Thamel, a pin has been inserted into Mordecai’s hand and the team has no timetable for when he will return.

His injury means redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke will start this weekend as the Badgers head south to take on Illinois (3-4, 1-3). The team will also likely be without their veteran quarterback when #3 Ohio State rolls into town the following week.

The loss of Mordacai puts further strain on the Badgers (4-2, 2-1) who slipped into second place with Saturday’s loss. Running back Chez Mellusi is not expected to return this season after fracturing his fibula just over two weeks earlier against Purdue (2-5, 1-3).

