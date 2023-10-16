Trempealeau County man charged with sexual exploitation of children, extortion

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Trempealeau County man is charged with child sexual exploitation offenses and extortion.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, in an indictment returned on October 11, 2023, by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison, Wisconsin, a Trempealeau County man is charged with child sexual exploitation offenses and extortion.

The release says the indictment charges 32-year-old Seth Fagan of Galesville, Wis. with using and coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct, with transmitting threats to injure the reputation of the minor with the intent to extort a thing of value from the minor, and with receiving a visual depiction of a second minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Fagan was arrested Monday in La Crosse, according to the release.

Additional information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.