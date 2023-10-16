WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 61-year-old Claudine Leibl.

According to information from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, family members report that on Aug. 23, 2023, Leibl was supposed to travel from Montana to North Dakota to a sibling’s home, but she never arrived. Family remembers indicated that Wis. should have been her final return destination, but she has yet to arrive. As of Sept. 11, 2023, Leibl’s phone has been inactive, and Leibl has not contacted any family or friends at this time.

The Sheriff’s Department says Leibl is believed to be driving a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser with a Wisconsin license plate display of AAF4135.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, if you see Leibl or her vehicle, you are asked to contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at 715-421-8700 or local law enforcement.

Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing woman (COURTESY: WOOD COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT)

