Authorities find missing Wood Co. woman’s vehicle, but unable to locate her

(WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department continues to seek help from people in locating a 61-year-old woman last seen on Aug. 23.

The department told NewsChannel 7 that authorities located Claudine Leibl’s 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Fargo, ND on Oct. 17, but there is no sign of her. They are currently working with Fargo Police on the case.

According to their Facebook post, Leibl was reported by family members to be traveling on Aug. 23 from Montana to North Dakota to a sibling’s home but never arrived. They also said Claudine was supposed to eventually stop in Wisconsin but has not arrived there either. Since Sept. 11, Claudine’s phone has been inactive, and has not contacted anyone.

Claudine is 5′4″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at 715-421-8700.

