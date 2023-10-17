Badger volleyball stays no. 1; Franklin named Big Ten POW

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin senior outside hitter Sarah Franklin was named the Big Ten Player of the Week.

In games against Rutgers and Maryland over the weekend, she combined for 34 kills with five aces. She also had 18 digs and was good for 40 points

Wisconsin remains undefeated and on top of the AVCA poll. The Badgers play the no. 2 Huskers this weekend. The young Nebraska team reminds head coach Kelly Sheffield of one of his teams.

“Their entire team is just playing the game really well. It’s been fun to see how cohesive they are, with that young group,” Fickell said. “It reminds me a lot of my 2017 team, but we weren’t playing the game nearly as well as these guys. It’s a little bit contrasting of styles, which should make it really fun and I’m sure the fanbases are foaming at the mouth on both sides-- they should be! This will probably be one of the more anticipated and most-watched college matches probably in recent memory.”

The Badgers host Ohio State on Wednesday, then head west for no. 2 Nebraska on Saturday at 7:00 P.M.

