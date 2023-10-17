Britney Spears recalls feeling like ‘child-robot’ under conservatorship in new memoir

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023
(CNN) – In her forthcoming memoir “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears describes her 13-year conservatorship by saying, “I felt like a ‘child robot.’”

The conservatorship ended in November of 2021, giving Spears back power over her financial and medical decisions.

In an interview with People magazine, the 41-year-old singer talked about feeling ready to open up about her life story.

People also shared some excerpts from the book.

In one section, Spears writes, “I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself.”

“The Woman in Me” is due out on Oct. 24.

