Coulee region religious groups pray for peace

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The war in Israel is continuing to affect people here in the badger state. Congregation sons of Abraham is a synagogue in La Crosse that has been seeing plenty of people praying for peace.

In an interview earlier this morning, Rabbi Brian Serle says there’s been support from both Christian and Muslim groups in the area.

“I’ve got about 50 email or phone calls, text messages asking how can they pray for us? Where can they send donations for the Magen David Adom, the red cross of Israel? The support has been overwhelming. It’s amazing,” says Serle.

Serle says the war is personal to him since he has family that lives in Israel.

“My son lives there with my five grandchildren. Many of us have been to Israel and support Israel in many ways financially, emotionally, spiritually. It’s been in our minds all the time. So for many people here, they’re very sorely affected. And just on a humanitarian level, regardless of their religious affiliation,” says Serle.

UW-La Crosse associate professor of history, Heidi Morrison, says this conflict has been going on for decades. And Hamas is angry with the way Israel has treated the land of Gaza.

“These areas are under Israeli military rule. So there is no sovereignty of the people of Gaza and of the people of the west bank. Israel controls all the land, borders, all the airspace, all the waterways, even the population registries,” says Morrison.

Serle, and many others, are praying that this conflict comes to an end soon.

“We had almost all of our congregation here coming up and saying things about the relative prayers of morning prayers or prayers to god for peace, praying for people on both sides of the conflict, not just Israelis, but also the noncombatant people, the Palestinian people in Gaza who just want to go on with their lives. I just think it’s really important that we pray for people and to come to the table and want to have peace together,” says Serle.

In response to the hospital bombing, the coulee region coalition for Palestinian rights said in a statement, quote: The Coulee Region Coalition for Palestinian Rights (CRCPR) mission is to advocate, educate and inspire others to support Palestinian Rights. Educating today means communicating the horror of Israel’s collective punishment of Gazan civilians.

Israel’s intense, precise bombing of Gaza continues into its 10th day. Today an Israeli missile destroyed the Ahly Arab Hospital in Gaza City, killing more than 500 people. Israel has targeted residential neighborhoods, medical facilities, ambulances, schools, and mosques. More than a million Palestinians have been displaced, with nowhere to go.

There are thousands of confirmed dead, tens of thousands injured, untold buried in the rubble. The hospitals are shutting down with no medicine, no electricity, no fuel for generators. The young and old and badly injured will soon be dead.

10 days after Israel imposed a total siege on Gaza, people have no water, no food, no homes, and no hope. They drink salt water.

The bodies are piling up outside the morgues, which are full. The stench is very strong. Cholera and typhoid await.

International aid waits on the Egyptian side of the only crossing not solely controlled by Israel. Israel has refused to let it in. Instead, it has bombed the crossing.

Israel gave 1.1 million people 24 hours to move to Southern Gaza. Cars, donkeys, carts, refugees carrying their belongings crowd the road, then bombed them as they fled.

The bombs, the attack planes, the artillery – purchased from US weapons corporations with 3.8 billion dollars of annual US military aid. President Biden and most elected American officials stand with Israel and Israel’s right to defend itself against threats, apparently including premature babies, the elderly, whole families, the sick, the injured and the half-starved.

When this war ends, the United Nations and Red Cross that enter Gaza will be overcome by the sight of savage cruelty and death, of genocide.

Those who want to learn more about CRCPR can email rgoonin@gmail.com.

