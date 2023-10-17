Court hearing held for man charged in Eau Claire County homicide case

Jamon Sullivan in court
Jamon Sullivan in court(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A court hearing was held Tuesday for a fourth person charged with homicide in connection with the drive by shooting death of an Altoona man.

28-year-old Jamon Sullivan of Altoona is charged with 17 counts, including first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime in the death of Christopher Conner.

Eau Claire police say Conner was found with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Bellevue Avenue Sept. 17, 2022.

A motion hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31, 2023, court records show.

