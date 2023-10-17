Derrick Van Orden Statement on Speaker Election

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CONGRESSMAN DERRICK VAN ORDEN PRESS RELEASE) - Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) released the following statement after the failure of the vote to elect a Speaker of the House:

“When I came to Congress, I took an oath to defend the Constitution and serve the American people. The American people sent us here to fix our economy, secure our border, and make our communities safer. The disorder we have seen in Washington has prevented us from getting our jobs done and addressing these important issues facing hardworking Americans. I remain frustrated with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle who continue to hold our government in gridlock by placing personal agendas above our core responsibility – serving those who elected us to represent them in Washington. It is time for this Congress to unite behind a Speaker so we can get back to work and put our nation on the right track.”

