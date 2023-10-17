Eric Wilson launches campaign in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District

For far too long, people in our Western Wisconsin communities have been taken advantage of by the system that billionaires and big corporations have created,” said Democrat Eric Wilson. “It’s plain to see, these guys are not looking out for us. Health care, prescription drugs, and housing costs are through the roof and wages just haven’t kept up, making it harder and harder for people in rural America to survive. Too many politicians have become too comfortable and are just letting it happen. We need a fresh perspective because we deserve better.”

I come from a family of teachers, coaches, small business owners, and manufacturing workers. We’ve been in this part of Wisconsin for five generations and have a deep rooted sense of community and accountability. We’re fixers. I’m running for Congress because we need fixers in Washington to start getting things right for us.

Derrick Van Orden is no fixer. He’s a part of the problem putting anyone else but us first. He’s taken hundreds of thousands of dollars from corporate PACs and has already broken his term-limits pledge. That’s on top of his participation in the January 6th insurrection to overthrow an election, record of bullying of young people, and constant attacks on reproductive freedom.

I’m running for Congress because this is about serving the people. I know we can figure out solutions to the problems people see every day. We can do it by being smart and putting people first – not the wealthy, the big corporations or special interests.

I’ll use my real-life experience to help get us solutions to the problems we are facing - from the high cost of living, the costs of healthcare and education, aging infrastructure, the reality of climate change, and our family farms that are getting left behind.

I know firsthand the threats that LGBTQ people and so many others are facing right now. I want people to know that they can count on me to protect the rights of all people, to protect our democracy, and to defend reproductive freedom for all.

Today, I’m calling for 12-year term limits for members of Congress. If this is about public service and not being a politician, we need to actually change the way we do things in Washington. That’s why I’m not going to accept a dime from corporate PACs. They’ve had a seat at the table for far too long – my campaign is about people and putting them first.