Fundraiser aims to raise money for ‘Kids ‘N Cops’

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Officers are helping wait tables at the Altoona Family restaurant for part of the Kids ‘N cops fundraiser.

The event is allowing officers to connect with the community, and accept donations for part of the Kids ‘N Cops event.

“So in December, we will take the donations gathered here today and we will shop at Target with the children. And what they obtain from that are basic needs snow pants, snow boots, basic needs through the winter. But they also get a nice Christmas gift also,” Cory Schalinske with Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Deputies and officers are helping out and raising money at the Altoona Family Restaurant until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

