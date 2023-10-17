Lake Eau Claire north boat landing closed beginning Oct. 23

Eau Claire County emblem
Eau Claire County emblem(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Eau Claire north boat landing is set to be closed beginning Oct. 23.

According to a press release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, the north boat landing on Lake Eau Claire, off from ND Circle, will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday morning Oct. 23. The boat landing approach and ramp is being reconstructed and will be inaccessible to boats and vehicles during the construction.

The release says the County maintains two other boat launches on the south side of the lake, off from County Road SD. Boating access is set to be available at the south launches during construction. Construction is anticipated to last about one week. The launch is set to re-open after the project has been completed.

Questions can be directed to the Parks & Forest Department at 715-839-4783.

