Resources for those experiencing substance use disorders

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Substance use disorders affect people across the Badger state, including right here in the Chippewa Valley.

This week is National Addiction Treatment Week, a time to raise awareness about substance use disorders and resources for those looking for help.

“Addiction is a chronic medical condition akin to diabetes and hypertension and we have effective treatments for them,” Dr. Glenn Kauppila, an addiction treatment physician said.

In the Chippewa Valley, there are a variety of treatment options.

“You can go to a counselor at places like Arbor Place or L.E. Phillips,” Christian Johnson, a recovery coach with the Marshfield Clinic Health System said. “There’s 12 step programs, NA AA. There are meetings peers run. People that were also addicts and are in recovery run meetings.”

“There’s not a one-size fits all approach to the treatment of addiction,” Kauppila said.

In recent years, the need for treatment has only increased.

“There’s been a persistent need for addiction treatment for many years but the COVID pandemic made that worse,” Kauppila said. “There was an increased need during that time. One, because there was an increase in addiction, and two, there were less resources available.”

“The biggest jump that we saw in numbers was from 2019 to 2020,” Adam Gilson, a substance abuse counselor at the L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center said. “I think that people started to isolate more and is truly one of the biggest reasons that addiction really grows in people who are already struggling.”

Johnson said staff working with those experiencing a substance use disorder want to be a resource for people ready to get help.

“The addiction rates, especially in Chippewa and Eau Claire County, are very high,” Johnson said. “So, although there are quite a very very good resources, there just aren’t enough of them. That’s kind of what we’re here for, is to plug that gap in and help fill a hole that might be missing.”

Individuals in the community hoping to support those experiencing substance use disorders and others affected by them.

Kauppila said only around 10% of people who need treatment for alcohol or substance disorders actually get the treatment they need.

Individuals interested in the free recovery coach program through Marshfield Clinic can contact Johnson at 715.829.937 or johnson.christian@marshfieldclinic.org

More information about the L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center can be found here.

