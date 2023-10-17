Search continues for suspect in Jackson County home invasion

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a home invasion investigation.

Deputies say on oct. 12, 2023, just before midnight, they got a call that a home in the Village of Hixton was broken into. They identified the suspect as Anthony Sylvester IV. They say he used a gun when he entered the home and confronted the people who lived there.

On Sunday, someone reported seeing Sylvester walk into another house in Hixton.

Officers searched the property, but were not able to find him.

If you have any information on this case or the whereabouts of Sylvester, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-284-5357. You can also submit a tip at jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com, or P3tips.com, downloading the P3tips mobile app or calling 1-800-228-3203 extension 199.

