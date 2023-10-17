Search continues for suspect in Jackson County home invasion

Anthony Sylvester IV
Anthony Sylvester IV(COURTESY: JACKSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a home invasion investigation.

Deputies say on oct. 12, 2023, just before midnight, they got a call that a home in the Village of Hixton was broken into. They identified the suspect as Anthony Sylvester IV. They say he used a gun when he entered the home and confronted the people who lived there.

On Sunday, someone reported seeing Sylvester walk into another house in Hixton.

Officers searched the property, but were not able to find him.

If you have any information on this case or the whereabouts of Sylvester, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-284-5357. You can also submit a tip at jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com, or P3tips.com, downloading the P3tips mobile app or calling 1-800-228-3203 extension 199.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudine Leibl
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing woman
SCAM ALERT
Barron County Sheriff’s Department alerting the public of a scam
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Fond du Lac County K9 recovering from shooting after disturbance call
Brian Anderson
Chippewa Falls man arrested for child sex crime
Her wedding ring that was found.
Neighbor helps find a woman’s lost ring

Latest News

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Evers Proclaims October 17 “Rise Up for LGBTQ Youth Day”
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media at the state Capitol, Feb. 15,...
Wisconsin Republicans withhold university pay raises in fight over school diversity funding
National School Bus Safety Week
National School Bus Safety Week
Eric Wilson
Eric Wilson launches campaign in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District