UW-Eau Claire receives federal funds to further help students juggling education and parenthood

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Alexis Boehm is a mother of three and full-time student at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

“It’s like it’s more affordable child care. That’s never a problem, never a bad thing,” said Boehm.

In early October, the department of education awarded the Children’s Nature Academy, a child care facility that is part of the UWEC campus, the $1.8 million Child Care Access Means Parents in School grant.

Lisa Coen, the child care facility’s director, said the money will help Pell Grant eligible students like Boehm by cutting the cost of their childcare nearly in half for the next four years.

“It’s been amazing. I would not be able to attend college like this in person the way I’m doing it without the Nature Academy existing here and allowing it to be more affordable. it it is like a weight off my shoulders,” said Boehm.

Coen gets the struggle, having gone through a similar situation being a mother in college.

“These parents are great parents and they want the best for their children just like any other person does. Because we know that they wear many hats as a as a student parent. Right now, we have probably around between 15 and 20 students that bring their children here,” said Coen.

She encourages more students with kids to use the child care center, as they look to expand the capacity of kids from 180 to 240.

“It was an innovative grant. We thought a lot about what do students need to be successful. We talk to students, we talk to faculty staff at UWEC,” said Coen.

“I do know a lot of people who are struggling to find childcare. Especially in Wisconsin, it is really hard to find childcare right now. So I feel very blessed to have been able to get all three of my children to the same center that it’s very close to campus,” said Boehm.

The money will also go towards hiring a family service specialist to better connect student parents with needed resources.

