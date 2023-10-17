UW-Platteville’s Richland campus to close; two others go online only

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree...
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree programs at the school's Richland campus.(UW-Platteville)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – “The status quo is not sustainable,” Universities of Wisconsin President declared Tuesday morning when he revealed UW-Platteville’s Richland campus would close and two other of the system’s branch schools would go online only.

“This decision is a response to an evolving student marketplace,” Rothman continued. “Offering students an educational experience they deserve while working with local leaders to ensure it meets their expectations is key to our long-term success.”

In addition to shuttering Richland, Rothman ordered UW-Milwaukee’s Washington Co. campus and UW-Oshkosh’s Fond du Lac school to abandon in-person instruction and only offer remote classes. The ten remaining two-year campuses are not safe from cutbacks either, Rothman indicated with each one tasked with working with their communities to decide on the best uses of university facilities.

“We want to work with the counties to determine the best way for our universities to serve their communities,” Rothman said. “This reassessment is designed to ensure facilities are used in ways that meet community needs and provide long-term stability.”

The decisions to shut down Richland and spur the other changes announced Tuesday are not meant to save money, Rothman said. Instead, he attributed them to the students. He pointed to students wanting to go straight to four-year schools, where enrollment has been rising, rather than the two-year schools. He added that online instruction has also been climbing.

“The market is telling us that increasingly students are pursuing a degree at our four-year campuses or online,” Rothman said, adding the declining enrollment is leading to a worse experience for students at two-year schools.

The students displaced by the Universities’ move will be offered chances to enroll at other campuses, the statement indicated.

With the coming changes, the remaining branch campuses are in:

  • Barron County,
  • Baraboo,
  • Manitowoc,
  • Marinette,
  • Marshfield,
  • Menasha (Fox Cities),
  • Rock County,
  • Sheboygan,
  • Waukesha, and
  • Wausau

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudine Leibl
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing woman
SCAM ALERT
Barron County Sheriff’s Department alerting the public of a scam
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Fond du Lac County K9 recovering from shooting after disturbance call
Brian Anderson
Chippewa Falls man arrested for child sex crime
Her wedding ring that was found.
Neighbor helps find a woman’s lost ring

Latest News

13 First Alert Forecast (10/17/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (10/17/23)
Anthony Sylvester IV
Search continues for suspect in Jackson County home invasion
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Evers Proclaims October 17 “Rise Up for LGBTQ Youth Day”
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media at the state Capitol, Feb. 15,...
Wisconsin Republicans withhold university pay raises in fight over school diversity funding
National School Bus Safety Week
National School Bus Safety Week