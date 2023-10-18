9-year-old boy receives heart transplant after waiting almost a year

Doctors with Norton Children’s Heart Institute performed the hospital’s 100th pediatric heart...
Doctors with Norton Children’s Heart Institute performed the hospital’s 100th pediatric heart transplant.(Norton Children’s Heart Institute)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A children’s hospital in Kentucky is celebrating a major milestone this week.

Doctors with Norton Children’s Heart Institute performed the hospital’s 100th pediatric heart transplant.

“It’s exciting to reach this milestone,” said Dr. Bahaaldin Alsoufi.

The patient, a 9-year-old boy, had been waiting on the transplant list for almost a year.

“We are the only pediatric program in the state capable of doing heart transplants. And we are doing that with outcomes that match those of the best programs in the United States,” Alsoufi said.

According to a news release, Norton Children’s Hospital became the second hospital in the nation in 1986 to perform a heart transplant on an infant.

Since then, the heart institute has grown into a full-service program featuring specialized teams dedicated to heart patients and their families.

“It’s a privilege to be a pediatric cardiac surgeon,” Alsoufi said. “Obviously, we are taking care of some sick patients, and we see them going through all the stages of the treatment and getting better, it’s definitely very gratifying.”

Hospital officials said the boy has been doing well since the procedure and is recovering.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCAM ALERT
Barron County Sheriff’s Department alerting the public of a scam
Claudine Leibl
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing woman
Claudine Leibl, 61
Authorities find missing Wood Co. woman’s vehicle, but unable to locate her
The sign still says 69,421, even though the population is up by almost 2,000.
Eau Claire named 7th largest city in Wisconsin
Anthony Sylvester IV
Search continues for suspect in Jackson County home invasion

Latest News

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Driver arrested after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4 college students
FILE - In this April 1, 2020, file photo, several dozen Delta Air Lines jets are parked at...
Delta Air Lines scales back changes to its loyalty program after a revolt by customers
The group gathered there Wednesday after a rally on the National Mall demanding an immediate...
Protesters demanding Israel-Palestine ceasefire occupy federal building near US Capitol
Be Mindful Of Flashing Traffic Lights (10/18/23)
Be Mindful Of Flashing Traffic Lights (10/18/23)