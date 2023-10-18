Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An EasyJet flight was canceled and its passengers had to disembark after someone reportedly pooped on the airplane’s bathroom floor.

The Sunday night flight from a Spanish island to the London area had already been delayed by several hours.

A passenger said cleaners came on board, and passengers stayed in their seats during the deep clean. Video captured the captain then announcing they would have to get off the plane.

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning. The airline says it provided hotel accommodations and would reimburse people who booked their own.

A special flight was scheduled for the next day to take passengers home.

The airline said the safety and well-being of its customers and crew is its highest priority.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCAM ALERT
Barron County Sheriff’s Department alerting the public of a scam
Claudine Leibl
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing woman
Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Fond du Lac County K9 recovering from shooting after disturbance call
The sign still says 69,421, even though the population is up by almost 2,000.
Eau Claire named 7th largest city in Wisconsin
Brian Anderson
Chippewa Falls man arrested for child sex crime

Latest News

VFW Post 305
VFW Post 305 receives All American honors
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
FILE - A makeshift memorial sits near the side of a street, Jan 13, 2022, in Houston, next to a...
Brawl in courtroom as murdered girl’s family tries to attack her killer after guilty plea
The victim's ex-boyfriend pleaded guilty to shooting her nearly two dozen times while she was...
Courtroom brawl breaks out after man pleads guilty to 16-year-old's murder