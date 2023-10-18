Authorities offer flashing traffic light reminders following camera footage of near crash

flashing red light near crash
flashing red light near crash(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After public space cameras caught a near crash, authorities are offering reminders regarding flashing traffic lights.

A Facebook post via the Eau Claire Police Department states, “Our public space cameras captured this near miss recently

Eau Claire has several intersections with flashing lights during the overnight and early morning hours. Please be safe!

As a reminder:

-A flashing RED traffic light (stop signal) means the same as a stop sign. Drivers must come to a full stop and may go when it is safe to do so.

-A flashing YELLOW traffic light (caution signal) means slow down, check for cross traffic and proceed with caution through the intersection.”

