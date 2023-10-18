Congressman Derrick Van Orden comments on House speaker vote

Van Orden
Van Orden(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Congressman Derrick Van Orden commented on the House speaker vote Wednesday.

“Jim Jordan is an outstanding communicator. So someone has got to be able to take the messages from what’s happening here in Washington, D.C. and communicate them to everyday Americans so they understand what the heck is going on. And Jim has proven throughout the years that he is is really capable of doing that,” Van Orden said.

Wednesday, Congressman Van Orden also introduced a Bill meant to help veterans enrolling in higher education.

The “Veterans Education Transparency and Training” or VETT Act will explain what programs are available for veterans interested in higher education and will help in the application process.

The VETT Bill cannot be passed until a new House speaker is voted in.

Additional information about the VETT Act is available HERE.

