Construction continues for County Materials Complex

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Seven years ago, the idea behind the County Materials Complex came together. It’s now been nearly a year and a half after the groundbreaking of the new facility and you can start to imagine what the finished product will look like.

Piece by piece, the County Materials Complex is getting closer to completion.

“It’s hard to gauge the size and the scope of this facility until you actually walk inside of it,” Kimera Way, the UW-Eau Claire Foundation CEO said.

Built along Menomonie Street in Eau Claire, the facility will include the John and Carolyn Sonnentag Fieldhouse, an artificially turfed facility as large as a football field.

“We think our fieldhouse is one of the top ten largest fieldhouses associated with colleges and universities in the country,” Way said. “This will be the site of all of our indoor athletic types of activities that need to be on turf. So, this will all be turf. We won’t have big games or anything in here, but it’ll be a practice facility and an activity facility.”

Way said this space isn’t just for athletes.

“Our marching band keeps getting invited to different Winter Bowls and things and we haven’t been able to accept the invitations because we don’t have any place large enough indoors where they can practice,” Way said.

At the other end of the complex is the new fitness facility and the Sonnentag Event Center.

“We can hold 5,000 people in here which is a major improvement over our current facilities,” Way said. “It’s where we’ll play Blugold men’s and women’s basketball. We’ll have our graduation activities, concerts, every major event you can think of. We’re going to be able to put in that facility.”

Way said the goal is to have the facility complete by the Spring of 2024 despite facing some supply chain issues.

“Our goal has always been to have graduation here in the spring,” Way said. “We obviously don’t want to rush something to where it’s not going to be great for the facility, but we’re also not going to be content to not try to make that date.”

Way said they will know within the next month whether they’re on track or not. She said the County Materials Complex is scheduled to be enclosed by the end of the year.

