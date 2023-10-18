Eau Claire library to hire security after hundreds of incidents with patrons

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a major increase in incidents and misuse of public spaces at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, the library plans to add security.

Isa Small, the library’s programming and communication services manager, said staff at the public library in Eau Claire have reported more than 600 incidents with patrons so far this year.

“We’ve always had incidents. But what we’re seeing now is that the incidents are happening far more often, taking up more staff time. And some have become harder to deal with than than they were in the past,” Small said.

Small said staff are trained to handle most situations, but now, there’s just too many people misusing the public space.

“We certainly want people to feel comfortable at the library, but there are things that you can do at home that you just can’t do at the library. Like, eat a full meal, take a nap. You don’t wash yourself. Those are things that need to be done, but not at the library,” Small said.

To help cut down on the problematic event, the library will be hiring a full-time security monitor. It’s estimated the position would cost around $70,000.

“Our library director and some of our board members have been advocating for additional funding to cover that. You know, this will happen with that additional funding or not,” Small said.

Small said a daytime shelter could also give unhoused patrons another place to stay.

“There is more than enough need for a daytime shelter. And certainly that would ease probably some of the incidents that we see here at the library. But, of course, you know, not all of our incidents involved the unhoused population there. You know, plenty of people with homes who still cause trouble where they may go,” Small said.

She said the library will still be a space where everyone is welcome.

“We don’t discriminate based on individual status, whether it’s socioeconomic race. You know, we don’t care why you’re here at the library. All that we ask is that you follow our rules,” Small said.

The library plans to start recruiting in November and have a full-time security monitor at the beginning on 2024.

