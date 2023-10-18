First Responder of the Year – Former Sheriff Ron Cramer

MADISON, Wis. (OFFICE OF REPRESENATIVE WARREN PETRYK PRESS RELEASE) - Every day, first responders across Wisconsin put their lives in danger to protect and ensure the well-being of their communities. Their selfless acts and tremendous contributions to our communities are frequently unnoticed or unappreciated--our first responders truly are our unsung heroes. That is why each session the Assembly takes a day to recognize and celebrate the incredible contributions that they make to keep us safe.

The State Assembly honored 99 first responders from across the state in a ceremony on Tuesday, October 18th. These heroes represent all branches of emergency services, including fire departments, police and sheriff departments, dispatchers, and emergency medical technicians. This year, I had the honor of announcing that the 93rd Assembly District award was given posthumously to former Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer. Sheriff Cramer exemplified what it means to be a hero through his actions of selflessness and integrity.

Sheriff Cramer served the Chippewa Valley community for over 47 years. He understood what it meant to prioritize his community. He worked tirelessly to ensure that the next generation of law enforcement officers and other staff members had the necessary skills and resources to serve our community. Furthermore, by running outreach programs and sponsoring community engagement efforts, he fostered a sense of trust and collaboration between law enforcement and Eau Claire residents, transforming the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office into a beacon of resilience, integrity, and excellence.

Sheriff Cramer’s professional accomplishments are far too numerous to list in a single column, but among them was his tireless advocacy to help people dealing with drug addiction, which helped shepherd in a number of laws in Madison aimed at combating substance abuse and assisting people in obtaining necessary rehabilitation. He was also the Director of the West Central Drug Task Force and a former president of the Badger State Sheriff’s Association, both of which worked diligently to keep drugs out of our communities.

Sheriff Cramer’s wife Cheryl will accept the award, which recognizes Ron’s accomplishments and contributions to our community. We were fortunate to have such a brave and selfless person serve our community, and he is deeply missed.

And thank you to all first responders for everything you do to keep our communities safe. If you know someone who has made outstanding contributions to their community and you believe they should be recognized by the State Assembly, please contact my office at (608) 237-9193 or by email at rep.petryk@legis.wisconsin.gov.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.