Fundraiser raises more than $14K for ‘Kids ‘N Cops’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An update is given on a fundraiser held to help raise money for “Kids ‘N Cops.”

According to a Facebook post from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, the Altoona Family Restaurant alone donated over $10,000. In total, the event raised over $14,000.

The event that took place on Tuesday at Altoona Family Restaurant was an opportunity for officers to connect with the community and accept donations for part of the Kids ‘N Cops event.

“So in December, we will take the donations gathered here today and we will shop at Target with the children. And what they obtain from that are basic needs snow pants, snow boots, basic needs through the winter. But they also get a nice Christmas gift also,” Cory Schalinske with Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, said the day of the event.

