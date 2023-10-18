Interview: Finding a pathway to medical school

Advocates in Medicine Pathway
Advocates in Medicine Pathway(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you are interested in becoming a doctor, you may want to look into the Advocates in Medicine Pathway.

It’s a 7 month long medical school pathway that supports the professional development of individuals from rural and economically or environmentally disadvantaged backgrounds who are interested in attending medical school.

AMP is a partnership between North Central Wisconsin Area Health Education Center and the Medical College of Wisconsin-Central Wisconsin Campus.

Apply by November 1, 2023.

Medical College of Wisconsin-Central Wisconsin Campus

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCAM ALERT
Barron County Sheriff’s Department alerting the public of a scam
Claudine Leibl
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing woman
Claudine Leibl, 61
Authorities find missing Wood Co. woman’s vehicle, but unable to locate her
The sign still says 69,421, even though the population is up by almost 2,000.
Eau Claire named 7th largest city in Wisconsin
Anthony Sylvester IV
Search continues for suspect in Jackson County home invasion

Latest News

PABLO CENTER AT THE CONFLUENCE
Interview: What’s Happening at the Pablo Center?
CHIPPEWA FALLS YMCA
Interview: Halloween at the Y!
JENNY JOOS, JENNIFER RUTZ, AND GRETCHEN SPRINGER
JOSH SADOWSKI AND JACOB YEADON