Interview: Finding a pathway to medical school

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you are interested in becoming a doctor, you may want to look into the Advocates in Medicine Pathway.

It’s a 7 month long medical school pathway that supports the professional development of individuals from rural and economically or environmentally disadvantaged backgrounds who are interested in attending medical school.

AMP is a partnership between North Central Wisconsin Area Health Education Center and the Medical College of Wisconsin-Central Wisconsin Campus.

Apply by November 1, 2023.

