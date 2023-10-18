Interview: What’s Happening at the Pablo Center?

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Everything from exploring the afterlife to a 7-foot singing clown to an iconic 80′s rock band are heading to the Pablo Center in the next month.

You can catch Amy Bruni: Life with the Afterlife, October 29. You will hear ghost stories from her time as a paranormal investigator on the Travel Channel’s Ghost Hunters & Kindred Spirits.

On November 5, Puddles Pity Party takes the stage. He’s a 7-foot singing clown whose golden voice is comparable to rock legends like Tom Jones and Freddie Mercury. He was a quarter finalist in the 12th season of America’s Got Talent.

38 Special, the band with timeless hits like “Hold on Loosely”, “Rockin’ Into the Night”, and “Caught Up in You”, will perform November 18.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.