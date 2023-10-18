La Crosse County awarded NCALL grant to combat elder abuse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Elder abuse can come in many forms. It’s not just physical abuse, but can also mean financial exploitation and online manipulation of elders. It’s a problem that leaders say continues to rise.

“Elder abuse tends to be somewhat of a forgotten about social issue. In la Crosse county. We hover around 400 referrals through our adult protective services unit annually, and that’s a number that’s been increasing as the years go on,” says La Crosse County adult protective services supervisor, Zach Trebelhorn.

To help combat the issue, several community members gathered Wednesday to talk about solutions, including training for law enforcement and community organizations to work together.

we are coordinating a community response team. There is already a response team already set in place with La Crosse County. We are looking to include other agencies as expand awareness with the faith based communities,” says Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources project coordinator, Erika Deal.

“Over the next four years, we have a training team and the goal is to train 100% of the law enforcement officers within La Crosse County on the dynamics, appropriate responses, red flags, importance of collaboration,” says Trebelhorn.

To help with that effort, La Crosse County was recently awarded the national clearinghouse on abuse in later life grant from the office on violence against women.

“This is a grant that focuses on increased education, enhancement of services and community partner collaboration in response to abuse in later life. It’s put on by the National Clearinghouse of Abuse in Later Life, NCALL, and work in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Justice,” says Trebelhorn.

The county hopes the grant and getting other organizations involved will help spread the word about elder abuse.

“We really want to address what role each system plays in creating awareness and giving direct service training and bringing in that community as elder awareness abuse should be recognized,” says Deal.

La Crosse County is one of only four Wisconsin counties participating in this four-year grant cycle. Other counties include Dunn, Polk, and Walworth.

