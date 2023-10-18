Looking dry tonight, some more showers tomorrow

A relatively weak area of low pressure is sitting over Minnesota this evening. Relatively weak, because even though it is producing some rain and some breezy winds, it is in no way comparable to what we experienced last week! This afternoon, despite the cloud cover, we’ve enjoyed fairly comfortable temperatures. All thanks to south winds out ahead of this system. Everyone reached at least into the upper-50s, with many locations also hitting the 60s. Tonight, we’ll initially keep those south winds, but as the storm system moves closer and eventually passes us, winds shift to the northwest. We could see some clearing early on in the night, but cloud cover will fill back in pretty quickly. As a result, temperatures won’t cool off much, into the upper-40s mostly.

Our storm system is leaving, with high pressure settling in behind it. (WEAU)

Tomorrow morning starts off cloudy with occasional showers again. This will continue into the early afternoon, but we should trend drier later in the afternoon, with a chance of some more sunshine just before sunset as well, from west to east. Northwest winds will pick up a little bit again, reaching double-digit readings. Despite the chance of sunshine, this will keep us a bit cooler than today, with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper-50s. Friday could start off with some fog, but otherwise the day is looking pretty good with plenty of sunshine. With calmer winds, shifting back to the south, temperatures could reach into the 60s again! A gorgeous start to the weekend. Saturday is looking completely different again, with winds picking up and shifting to the north. This will drop temperatures right back down into the mid-50s. The cooler air mass sticks around

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.