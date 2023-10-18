Modicum Brewing to close

There’s an old adage about the best laid plans of mice and brewers... or something along those lines. We’ve learned over the last 7 years of business that seemingly nothing goes exactly as we plan it. Mostly, however, things work out. With some hard, honest work and the support of you, our loyal customers and patrons, we’ve been able to spend our days doing what we love. Who could ask for more than that? We are immeasurably proud to have served you over the last few years.

Up until very recently our “Best Laid Plans” included a relocation of our business, a slight expansion of our brewery and taproom, and an all-around upgrade to the Modicum experience. But, as we’ve learned, the situation can go awry in a hurry.

And so we come to this: today we make an announcement we never really saw coming. With construction timelines stretching on infinitely, various regulatory hurdles that keep popping up at every turn, and nowhere for our business to call home, we’ve had to make the extremely difficult decision to close Modicum Brewing Company.

We know this probably comes as a shock to all of you, after all we’ve had a thriving brewery until now. This decision was not made lightly. We’ve been scrambling to find a home for the brewery and as we’ve been weighing our options we’ve found that the only viable path forward is to close our business.

We want to thank all of you: our loyal supporters, friends, family, friends who have become family, our coworkers, and everyone who has allowed us live out this dream over the last 7 years. We couldn’t have accomplished any of this without you. This place was as much yours as it is ours.

There will be more updates to come. We still have plenty of Modicum beer in stock that will surely be popping up around town for you to enjoy. When we see you next, we’ll raise a glass and reminisce about the magical place we all built together.

Thank you.

Eric, Mike, and the Modicum Crew.