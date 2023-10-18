Modicum Brewing to close

Modicum Brewing
Modicum Brewing(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Modicum Brewing, a brewery located in Altoona, is set to close, according to a statement via their Facebook page.

Modicum Brewing released the below statement on their Facebook page:

According to a previous Facebook post, they had planned to move into the old Artisan Forge Studio.

